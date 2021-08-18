Sheriff: Indianapolis man dies while diving in Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. — Officials say a 71-year-old Indiana man has died while diving in the waters off of the Florida Keys.
The body of Timothy Lee Jayne of Indianapolis, was found Tuesday afternoon by a group of good Samaritan commercial divers. They were assisting in the search after Jayne went missing while diving from a private rental catamaran off Key West.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that investigators don't yet know what led to Jayne’s issue in the water.
Divers brought his body to the surface and he was given CPR on a boat that took him to a marina. He was pronounced dead there.
