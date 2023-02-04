Sheriff: 2 'young juveniles' in police chase, crash in Marion County

The girl was uninjured and the boy was treated for minor injuries.

INDIANAPOLIS — A boy and a girl — both under the age of 16 and legally not old enough to drive — were in a police chase Saturday morning that ended in a crash in Marion County.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, a deputy driving toward the Community Justice Campus saw a white Ford Escape that was speeding and didn't have its lights on.

The deputy turned on his lights and sirens in an attempt to slow the SUV, but the driver sped up and pulled away from the deputy.

The deputy then turned off his lights and sirens, continued to follow the vehicle and called for backup from IMPD. When IMPD officers arrived, the deputy turned his lights and sirens back on and tried to stop the SUV.

The driver, which the MCSO said was "fleeing," lost control, crashed into a light pole and then the SUV rolled three times.

When the deputy approached the SUV, the MCSO said he saw "two young juveniles inside."

The MCSO has not confirmed the exact ages of the boy and girl. However, the MCSO told 13News the boy and girl were both under the age of 16 and not of legal driving age.

