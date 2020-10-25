Sheridan police say sisters reported missing Saturday could now be in Alabama

Police say the girls were taken by their non-custodial mother and are working with authorities in Alabama to find them.

SHERIDAN, Ind. — Sheridan police are asking for help locating two young girls taken from their Hamilton County home Saturday afternoon.

The missing girls are Savannah Mirrah Mills, 12, and Racheal Maria Mills, 10. According to police, the girls were taken from their father's home in the Sheridan area Saturday afternoon.

Their father called police to report the girls missing Saturday afternoon.

Police believe the sisters may be in the Eclectic, Alabama area with their non-custodial mother, Dona Garcia. Police say their father in Indiana has legal custody.

Eclectic is in Elmore County, north of Mobile, Alabama.

Authorities say they may be traveling in a blue 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Track XLS pickup truck with Alabama plate 5040BD4.

Sheridan police are collaborating closely with Alabama law enforcement agencies to locate the girls, according to Ofc. Lydia Fairchok of SPD.