Sheridan man killed in Hamilton County crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Sheridan man died after an early morning crash in Hamilton County.
Police said 76-year-old Claude V. Burton died when his SUV was hit by a semi.
The crash happened on 236th Street and Six Points Road shortly before 8:30 a.m.
The Hamilton County Crash Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the crash.
