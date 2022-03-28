x
Sheridan man killed in Hamilton County crash

Police said the crash happened at 236th Street and Six Points Road Monday morning.
Credit: Hamilton County Sheriff's Department

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Sheridan man died after an early morning crash in Hamilton County. 

Police said 76-year-old Claude V. Burton died when his SUV was hit by a semi. 

The crash happened on 236th Street and Six Points Road shortly before 8:30 a.m.  

The Hamilton County Crash Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the crash.

