Shelter's 'Deck the Paws' fee-free adoption event set for this weekend

Indianapolis Animal Care Services will double the number of adoption appointments for the event.

INDIANAPOLIS — You can help a busy shelter and save on fees this weekend when you adopt a pet during the "Deck the Paws" event at Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

Adoptions are free both days.

The agency has been doing adoptions by appointment recently to keep staff and the public safe. On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19 & 20, they'll double their appointment schedule to find homes for as many animals as possible.

Deck the Paws begins at 10 a.m. both days at 2600 S. Harding Street, Indianapolis. Appointments are required and are available through 6 p.m.

You can see adoptable animals and set an appointment by clicking here. You can also submit an adoption application.