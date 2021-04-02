Shelbyville Salvation Army opening 24-hour warming center, shelter

The center will open just in time for a cold front to enter central Indiana, causing a dramatic drop in temperature.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — The Salvation Army of Shelbyville is preparing to open a warming center and overnight shelter ahead of dramatic temperature drops expected for central Indiana.

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 6, the community center, located at 136 E. Washington St. in Shelbyville will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., operating as a warming center, and 6 p.m. until 8 a.m., operating as an overnight shelter.

The Salvation Army is working with Shelby County Emergency Management to keep the building open 24 hours a day for the community's most vulnerable residents. Pre-registration is required, and the Salvation Army recommends visiting by 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 to complete the pre-registration process. The shelter will remain open through Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Anyone hoping to stay at the shelter must not be infected with COVID-19. The health department will provide rapid COVID-19 testing from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The Salvation Army needs volunteers to keep the warming center and shelter staffed, especially during meals. Here are the available shifts:

Breakfast 7 - 8 a.m. - Duties include bringing or preparing food, serving guests, and cleanup.

Dinner 6 - 7 p.m. - Duties include bringing or preparing food, serving guests, and cleanup.

Lunch 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday - Duties include bringing or preparing food, serving guests, and cleanup.

Daytime warming center monitors - Duties include monitoring of snacks and drinks, meeting needs, and fellowship with guests. 8 - 11 a.m. 12:30 - 3 p.m. 3 - 6 p.m.

Overnight shelter monitors - Duties include interaction with guests, monitoring of showers 6 - 9 p.m., and safety and general monitoring. 6 - 9 p.m. 9 - 11 p.m. 11 p.m. - 7 a.m.



Monitors must complete a safe from harm certification course before volunteering.