Shelbyville man dead, another injured in head-on crash on State Road 44

Javier Torres, 34, died in the crash and Kellen Lawson, 18, was taken to the hospital where he's in stable condition.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A Shelbyville man was killed and an 18-year-old was injured in a head-on crash on a rural stretch of highway between Shelbyville and Franklin.

Shelby County deputies were called to a crash at around 6:50 p.m. Friday in the 8300 block of West State Road 44, which is near the Shelby-Johnson County border.

Javier Torres, 34, of Shelbyville, was driving east in a Dodge Caravan when he crossed into the westbound lanes and hit a Chevy pickup truck head-on, according to Sheriff Louie Koch.

Medics pronounced Torres dead on the scene. The driver of the Chevy, 18-year-old Kellen Lawson of Shelbyville, was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and is in stable condition.

Koch said there weren't any other passengers in either vehicle.