Shelbyville man dead, another injured in head-on crash on State Road 44

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A Shelbyville man was killed and an 18-year-old was injured in a head-on crash on a rural stretch of highway between Shelbyville and Franklin.
Shelby County deputies were called to a crash at around 6:50 p.m. Friday in the 8300 block of West State Road 44, which is near the Shelby-Johnson County border.
Javier Torres, 34, of Shelbyville, was driving east in a Dodge Caravan when he crossed into the westbound lanes and hit a Chevy pickup truck head-on, according to Sheriff Louie Koch.
Medics pronounced Torres dead on the scene. The driver of the Chevy, 18-year-old Kellen Lawson of Shelbyville, was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and is in stable condition.
Koch said there weren't any other passengers in either vehicle.
