Fire at Shelbyville apartments, mobile homes displaces residents

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Several residents of a Shelbyville apartment complex and two nearby mobile homes were displaced by an early morning fire Monday.

Firefighters were called to 845 Miller Ave. (State Road 44) on the city's west side around 4:30 a.m. for a structure fire. When they arrived, firefighters found a two-story apartment building and two trailers on fire.

State Road 44 was blocked as a ladder truck sprayed water on the scene.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to the victims affected.