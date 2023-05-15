x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fire at Shelbyville apartments, mobile homes displaces residents

The Red Cross is providing assistance to the victims affected. No injuries were reported.
Credit: Shelbyville Fire Dept.
Shelbyville firefighters were called to an apartment fire on State Road 44 Monday, May 15, 2023.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Several residents of a Shelbyville apartment complex and two nearby mobile homes were displaced by an early morning fire Monday.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were called to 845 Miller Ave. (State Road 44) on the city's west side around 4:30 a.m. for a structure fire. When they arrived, firefighters found a two-story apartment building and two trailers on fire. 

State Road 44 was blocked as a ladder truck sprayed water on the scene.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to the victims affected.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Calls grow to ban harmful chemicals in personal care products

Before You Leave, Check This Out