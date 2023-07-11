x
33-year-old Shelby County Jail inmate dies

Deputies said Denim Fassold became unresponsive in the book-in area of the jail on Monday, July 10 around 7:15 a.m.
Credit: spaxiax - stock.adobe.com

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of an inmate at the Shelby County Jail.

Deputies said an inmate, later identified as 33-year-old Denim Fassold, of Shelbyville, became unresponsive in the book-in area of the jail on Monday, July 10 around 7:15 a.m.

According to the sheriff's department, jail staff started life-saving procedures and notified medical staff of the situation.

Medics arrived and transported Fassold to Major Hospital in Shelbyville, and he was later transferred to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's department said Shelbyville police officers arrested Fassold on Saturday, July 8 around 3:10 p.m.

