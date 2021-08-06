Seymour haunted house recognized as one of best in country

Fear Fair needs your votes to finish atop USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice poll for "Best Haunted Attraction."

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Whether you're brave enough to enter, an Indiana haunted house needs your votes!

Fear Fair in Seymour, Indiana, is one of 20 haunted houses up for "Best Haunted Attraction" in the USA TODAY's annual 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

USA TODAY describes Fear Fair as "a 50,000+ square foot walk through your darkest nightmares."

As of Friday morning, Fear Fair is in eighth place in the standings.

Click here to vote for Fear Fair. You can vote every day until Monday, Aug. 30 at noon ET.

Fear Fair was part of USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice poll for "Best Extreme Haunted Attraction" in 2015, as well as Coaster Nation's 2019 Top Haunts.

Fear Fair opens its 2021 season on Friday, Sept. 10 and will be open every Friday and Saturday through Nov. 6.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Seymour is roughly 60 miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis.