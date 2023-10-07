Severe leak at northeast Indy apartment building causing major concerns

Twin sisters Kathleen Cheshier and Christina Collins say they've watched water progressively flood into their building and apartment over the last few days.

INDIANAPOLIS — For twin sisters Kathleen Cheshier and Christina Collins, the past few days have been a nightmare.

They've watched water progressively flood into their building and their apartment at the Lakes at Crossbridge complex near North Franklin Road and East 38th Street on Indianapolis' northeast side.

"By Saturday we started to get little trickles in the living room," said Collins.

"It wasn't bad, bad yet. It was 4:30 this morning when I was woken up to a waterfall in here," said Cheshier.

Instead of being used to cook, pots and pans – along with fish tanks – are scattered across the women's apartment to catch water.

Outside their door, buckets and trash cans were being used to catch water leaking from the ceiling.

"We didn't know what was going on when this bad waterfall was happening in the living room, and out there in that hallway, it felt like the walls were coming down around us. We started worrying about things like the integrity of the building," Collins said. "Is the ceiling going to collapse on us? Are we safe?"

Cheshier is living with three serious lung conditions, and worries about what will happen if the apartment isn't properly cleaned and disinfected.

"That's my biggest worry is mold setting up in here," she said.

The sisters said tenants have been calling apartment management for help, but have not gotten any relief yet.

Cheshier said a staff member visited her apartment Sunday afternoon, but that person left without giving them answers on how they plan to fix the situation.

The sisters said they feel abandoned.

"Just please communicate with us," Cheshier said. "Let all of us in the building know that you care."

13News reached out to the Lakes at Crossbridge Apartments by phone and email. The office is closed on Sundays and we have not received a response yet.