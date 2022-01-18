CSX train cars derail in Avon railyard

AVON, Ind. — Several CSX train cars derailed in the Avon railyard Tuesday.
A CSX spokesperson said two locomotives and four railcars derailed around 11:45 a.m.
The fire department said no injuries were reported and there was no danger to the public.
CSX said some oil and diesel fuel leaked from the derailed cars and locomotives but there is no safety risk to the public and no impacts to waterways.
CSX contractors are on site and are working to cleanup the spilled fuel.
