IFD said the fire happened at the Stone Lake Lodge Apartments around 3 p.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Several people were displaced after an apartment fire on Indy’s south side Monday.

Emergency crews arrived to find fire coming from the roof of the complex at 2820 El Lago North Drive.

A resident of the complex told investigators her vacuum cleaner caught on fire and spread.