Dispatchers received reports of multiple people unconscious in the pool area.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — At least 14 people were hospitalized after investigators found "life-threatening" levels of carbon monoxide in the pool area at a Marysville hotel Saturday evening, according to police.

Before 5:30 p.m., the Marysville Fire Department received a call about several people, including a 2-year-old girl, unconscious at the Hampton Inn on Square Drive.

Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks said at least nine people were taken to the hospital and seven of them are in critical condition. The conditions of the other two people were described as stable.

Brooks added there were five walk-ins to Memorial Health and two people were treated at the scene.

Brooks said the victims had symptoms of dizziness and a "burning feeling" in the back of their throats.

The Marysville Fire Department found life-threatening levels of carbon monoxide coming from the pool area, according to Brooks.

Police and the fire department evacuated the hotel.