Several children taken to hospital after lightning strike in Johnson County

TRAFALGAR, Ind. — Medics transported several children to the hospital to be checked out after a lightning strike in Johnson County Thursday afternoon.

Police said they received a call of several people complaining of minor pain from being shocked at the FFA Leadership Center in Trafalgar.

Medics said none of the injuries were serious, but 15 children were transported out of an abundance of caution.