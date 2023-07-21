x
Several children injured in day care van crash on Indy's east side

Police said the crash happened on Washington Street between Mitthoeffer and German Church Road.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — Several children suffered minor injuries after a crash Friday afternoon on Indy’s east side

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on Washington Street between Mitthoeffer and German Church Road and involved a van and another vehicle.

Emergency crews requested multiple ambulances to the scene.  And Indianapolis Fire Department spokesperson tells 13News the children were in a van on their way back to a day care. The ages of the children were between 10 months and 9 years old.

Medics said all of the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

