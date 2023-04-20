Services for Jeff and Patty Lumpkin, killed in Florida plane crash

Visitation for Jeff and Patty Lumpkin is set for May 5th at East 91st Street Christian Church.

INDIANAPOLIS — Details about a memorial service for a second Indiana couple killed in a Florida plane crash have been released.

Visitation for Jeff and Patty Lumpkin is set for May 5th at East 91st Street Christian Church with a funeral to follow.

The Fishers couple died two weeks ago, along with Rick and Bethe Beaver, while flying from Venice to St Petersburg.

Funeral services for Rick and Bethe wrapped up earlier Thursday.

The NTSB and FAA are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Officials said the crash happened about a half-mile from the pier in the Gulf of Mexico in about 25 feet of water. Several witnesses saw the crash and called 911.

The single-engine plane crashed soon after takeoff as it was heading back to St. Petersburg, Florida. The couples had flown in to Venice earlier to have dinner with friends.

Witnesses told 911 dispatchers the plane started descending after passing by the iconic Sharky's On the Pier restaurant and then hitting the water. One witness said there was no fire – just a sound like an engine backfiring. Another witness, who said he was a pilot, said the "engine sounded normal," but the plane was losing a lot of altitude until it hit the water "pretty hard."

The bodies of Jeff and Rick were recovered a day before the bodies of Patty and Bethe.

13News is told Patty worked as a realtor.