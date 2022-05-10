Service set for Wayne Township firefighter who died Tuesday

Richard C. “Hank” Potter was a 22-year member of the department and served as a volunteer firefighter prior to his appointment.

INDIANAPOLIS — Funeral services will be held next week for a 22-year veteran Wayne Township firefighter who died Tuesday.

Richard C. “Hank” Potter was appointed to the Wayne Township Fire Department on December 27, 1999. He had been a department volunteer prior to his career appointment.

Potter was most recently an engineer on Ladder 82.

A department spokesperson said Potter's death was a presumptive cancer line of duty death. He will receive full department honors as with all line of duty deaths.

He had received multiple honors, including the Medal of Bravery, the Medal of Merit, the Community Service Award as well as seven unit commendations.

Besides his career in the fire service, Potter was a 25-year member of the Indiana National Guard, retiring with the rank of staff sergeant. He was proud of his combat tour in Afghanistan. He earned the Army Commendation Medal and Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, NATO Medal and various unit awards and ribbons.

Potter worked civilian jobs as well, including as a firefighter at Rolls Royce. He was the department's Knox Key control system leader.

Hank was married to wife, Gwyn, for 29 years, and they have three sons, Christopher, Caden and Reilley, all of Indianapolis.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the Indianapolis Firefighters Credit Union to assist the family.

Calling is set for May 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grand Hall, 400 N. High School Road. Services will follow at 1 p.m.

Potter's funeral procession will drive by Station 82.