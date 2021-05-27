Serious injury reported in Plainfield house fire

One man was treated at the scene, then taken to the hospital with serious burns.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — One man was seriously injured Monday morning in a house fire in Plainfield.

According to a Facebook post from Plainfield Fire Territory, firefighters were called to the house on Locust Drive near U.S. 40 and State Road 267 just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

Crews had the fire under control within minutes. Firefighters from Avon also responded to assist.

According to Plainfield Fire Territory Chief Brent Anderson, the 81-year-old man was on oxygen when he fell asleep while smoking. His burns are not believed to be life-threatening.