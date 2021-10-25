Serious crash under investigation on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a serious crash Monday morning on the west side of Indianapolis.
The crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. at the Intersection of Girls School Road and West Washington Street north of the Indianapolis International Airport.
A semi trailer headed east and SUV collided in the intersection. At least one victim was trapped in the SUV, according to Wayne Township Fire.
Authorities have not shared the names of anybody involved.
Crash investigators are working to determine what led to the crash and shut down traffic at the intersection.
