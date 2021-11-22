Serious crash closes S.R. 13 near I-69

The crash occurred just north of the Interstate near Madison County 800 South.

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A serious crash closed State Road 13 just north of Interstate 69 in Madison County Monday morning.

The crash occurred at C.R. 800 and S.R. around 7 a.m. and resulted in injuries that brought a medical helicopter to the scene.

Authorities have not released any information about the number and level of injuries in the crash.

Crash investigators expect to have the road closed for accident reconstruction through at least mid-morning.

The I-69 interchange at State Road 13 is open.