Senior living community releases holiday gift guide

CarDon & Associates' "Senior Gift Guide" focuses is gifts of experiences, memories and making it personal.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The holidays are in full swing, and every year, it seems like there's one or two on the list who can be tricky to buy for because they have it all.

CarDon & Associates just released its "Senior Gift Guide."

Gift ideas include digital Aura picture frames, Chatbook photo albums using Instagram and the Storyworth book that you create online.

The focus is gifts of experiences, memories and making it personal. When in doubt, the gift of time is priceless.

"The gift of time is huge for seniors and for any loved one, being able to give them that time with us and capturing those moments, taking selfies with them or taking pictures, doing a family photo shoot," said Jen Barnhard, director of product integration and business development for CarDon & Associates. "Then, you can have those pictures and put them in a photo book or calendar so that they can look back on those memories."

The internet has made it easier than ever to book photographers. Try Honeybook or PhotoSesh for planning your own holiday-themed family photo shoot.