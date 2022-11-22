'Send the Love' update: Kindness Delivered

13News viewers have donated nearly $230,000 to 50 small, nonprofit recipients in our "Send the Love" microgiving campaign.

INDIANAPOLIS — During Thanksgiving week, we are thanking our WTHR viewers for donating nearly $230,000 to 50 small, nonprofit recipients in our "Send the Love" microgiving campaign.

Viewers donated $2,200 to Kindness Delivered.

"We are an outdoor mobile ministry with a mission to spread acts of kindness through either random acts of kindness or even planned events," said Denise Dank.

Kindness Delivered used your donations on staff and students at New Palestine Junior High School.

"We did a staff appreciation event with them as well as a cookout for their essential skills class," said Dank.

This act of kindness took place because of your generosity to Send the Love.

"When we delivered Amazon gift cards and box lunches for the staff - lots of smiles, lots of thank-you's, several thank-you cards afterwards," said Dank.

As New Pal staff and students remember that fun event, this small, nonprofit reminds us it doesn't always cost money to deliver a "random act of kindness."