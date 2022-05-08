Semi rollover partially blocks I-65 near Franklin

The truck blocked the inside lanes of both northbound and southbound traffic Sunday morning.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A semi-trailer rolled on Interstate 65 at the State Road 44/Franklin exit Sunday morning, partially blocking both northbound and southbound traffic.

The semi came to rest over the median, perpendicular to the travel lanes on both the northbound and southbound sides of I-65.

Fire crews responded and are checking for spilled fuel at the scene.

There is no word on injuries.

There is no estimate of how long traffic will be blocked, but traffic will be able to exit at Franklin to bypass the crash and get back onto I-65 in the same direction of travel until the scene is cleared.