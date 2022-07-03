Semi driver dies in I-70 crash in Putnam County

Authorities have not released the name of driver. There were no passengers in the semi, according to police.

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. — A semi driver was killed Sunday morning, July 3, 2022, in a crash on Interstate 70 near Cloverdale.

Preliminary investigation by State Police found that the 2001 Volvo semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on I-70 near the 36 mile marker around 8:25 a.m. when, for an undetermined reason, the driver lost control of the semi and struck a guardrail. The impact from the accident caused the semi to flip over and catch on fire, killing the drive.

Authorities have not released the name of driver. There were no passengers in the semi, according to police.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor of the accident.

Traffic was diverted at the Cloverdale exit for several hours before drivers were once again allowed to pass the crash the scene.