USPS seeks to fill 700 positions across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The United States Postal Service is looking to hire up to 700 people across Indiana ahead of the busy holiday season.

If you're interested, there's a job fair this Sunday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 8765 Guion Road.

At the job fair, USPS staff will provide detailed information about the positions and answer your questions.

You must apply online here. You can get help with creating a profile and applying for positions on the day of the event.

Positions pay up to $22.13 per hour. You must be able to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record.