TSA holds hiring event in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Transportation Security Administration is hosting a hiring event Tuesday for people interested in applying for a job as a TSA officer at the airport.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the TSA's Indianapolis office, 8303 Southern Avenue.

Participants will get information about open officer positions and can complete several steps in the hiring process.

According to the TSA website, starting pay at Indianapolis International Airport is $20.47 per hour with opportunities for pay increases after six months.

TSA is offering a sign-on bonus of up to $5,000 to eligible new hires, including $2,500 after onboarding and an additional $2,500 after one year of service, with service agreement.