IU center to research gun-related homicides, suicides

The university is creating the Otto Meisenheimer Center for the Prevention of Gun Violence in memory of an Illinois college student killed in 1977.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Indiana University is making a major investment into research of gun-related homicides and suicides.

The university is creating the Otto Meisenheimer Center for the Prevention of Gun Violence.

Otto Meisenheimer was a 21-year-old student at Southern Illinois University when he was shot and killed in a random act of violence at a video arcade in 1977.

His family has been searching for answers ever since. They donated the money to the school in the hopes of targeting the key causes of gun violence and how to reduce it.