INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced it is changing branch hours starting next month.

Beginning Oct. 2, many of the branches will offer services six days a week.

It will also allow more training opportunities for employees.

To see the list of branches and their new hours, click here.

For online services that people can do right from home, click here.