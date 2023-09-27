Free electronics recycling coming to Lucas Oil Stadium

The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil Stadium is getting ready to host another big event.

The Colts, along with partner Republic Services, are offering a free chance to recycle unwanted electronics from 8 a.m.–12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. Residents, as well as businesses, are invited to drop off their unwanted electronics at no charge.

Anyone wishing to unload recyclable electronics can simply drive to the stadium and staff on-site will be there to help unload and safely dispose of the items.

The first 400 cars in line will receive a free Colts hat, reusable bag made from recyclable materials, and other giveaways. Colts cheerleaders as well as mascot Blue will be at the site to thank participants.