Free electronics recycling coming to Lucas Oil Stadium

The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil Stadium is getting ready to host another big event.

The Colts, along with partner Republic Services, are offering a free chance to recycle unwanted electronics from 8 a.m.–12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. Residents, as well as businesses, are invited to drop off their unwanted electronics at no charge. 

Anyone wishing to unload recyclable electronics can simply drive to the stadium and staff on-site will be there to help unload and safely dispose of the items. 

The first 400 cars in line will receive a free Colts hat, reusable bag made from recyclable materials, and other giveaways. Colts cheerleaders as well as mascot Blue will be at the site to thank participants. 

Click here for a full list of acceptable items. Items that are not accepted include paint, toxic chemicals, furniture, wood, tires and clothing. 

