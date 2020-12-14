See holiday lights at Harrison Center's Holiday Window Walk

The COVID-19 pandemic may have canceled some traditional holiday celebrations in Indianapolis, but the Harrison Center introduced something new.

INDIANAPOLIS — This year, so many holiday events were canceled because of COVID-19.

As a result, there are several new options for celebrating the holidays. One of those is right in downtown Indy at the Harrison Center.

"The Holiday Window Walk is another Harrison Center tradition," said Moriah Miller, intern coordinator with the Harrison Center. "It's a walk with over 25 windows by artists, both here in the center and in the community."

The windows wrap around the building, located on the corner of 16th and Delaware streets.

"You can come by at any time, walk around the building, and see all of these Macy's style windows," Miller said.

The theme for the windows is "the holidays," but every artist interprets that differently.

"Really we just let artists have fun with the windows," Miller said. "We love to see how creative the artists can be and they take it in a lot of different ways."

"My window is about how creepy Santa is," said artist Kipp Norman. "It's a little bit of holiday surveillance, a little bit of echoes of the novel '1984.' It's the big eye — actually the eye that's on our dollar bill — with the radiance coming out of it. Down on the bottom of it, in the dark, in front of the eye is the line, 'he see's you when you're sleeping.'"

Norman said the pandemic has been hard on the art world.

"Society looks at art as a luxury, and it really isn't," he says. "It's an essential thing and I think that you find that people living with art or that enjoy looking at art, it helps to take them out of their own day to day worries. It's a way to sort of get outside of yourself and overcome and transcend the issues of the day."

The Holiday Window Walk can be viewed any time after it's dark. It's free and you do not need an appointment.