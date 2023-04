A spokesperson said two people went into the water Saturday and did not resurface.

MONROE COUNTY, Indiana — The search for two people missing at Monroe Lake was discontinued late Saturday and will resume Sunday morning.

An Indiana Department of Natural Resources spokesperson said crews had been searching the area for two people who went into the lake Saturday and did not resurface.

The incident did not involve a watercraft, the spokesperson said, but no additional details were available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.