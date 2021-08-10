Search party rescues Seymour man who was stuck in swamp

James Cole, 63, became lost in a wildlife refuge and found himself unable to move in thick mud.

JACKSON COUNTY, Indiana — Police say a hunter who got lost and then became stuck in a Jackson County swamp was rescued Friday.

According to Indiana State Police, dispatchers got a call around 10 a.m. from James Cole, 63, who said he was hunting with his grandson at Muscatatuck Wildlife Refuge when they became separated. Cole said he got lost and eventually found himself stuck in thick mud up to his waist, unable to move.

Officers from several departments arrived and located the man's grandson. A short time later, searchers heard Cole calling for help and found him in swampy ground about one-half mile from a road.

Officers and Cole's grandson eventually got a rope to the man and were able to pull him from the mud.

Cole was checked by medical personnel at the scene. Police said he was exhausted but otherwise uninjured.

