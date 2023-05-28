Carmel roundabout sculpture pays tribute to first Indy 500-winning car

The first sculpture installed at 96th Street and Priority Way is the Marmon Wasp.

CARMEL, Ind. — As fast cars make their way around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the month of May, those driving in Carmel can now see the fastest racecar in the first ever Indy 500...in a roundabout.

Sculptures are being created for four roundabouts in the capital of roundabouts in the United States: Carmel, Indiana.

Artist Arlon Bayliss created the sculptures for the 96th Street roundabouts, paying tribute to automobiles designed and built in Indiana during the first half of the 20th century.

The first sculpture installed at 96th Street and Priority Way is the Marmon Wasp, the first-ever winning Indy 500 car in 1911.

Bayliss hopes those driving around the sculptures can see the car, not just as a beautiful artwork, but also as an opportunity to dig a little deeper and understand what the car is all about.

Bayliss’ vision for the roundabouts is being brought to life by the team at bo-mar Industries, a metal fabrication company in Beech Grove.

The two teamed up several years ago on a smaller project and have been working together ever since.

The Classic Cars of Indiana roundabout sculptures are showcased on Auto Row on 96th Street between Keystone Avenue and Allisonville Road, where multiple auto dealerships reside.