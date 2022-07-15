Firefighters put out massive scrapyard fire on Indy's south side

The Indianapolis Fire Department said no one was injured in the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters put out a massive scrapyard fire on the south side of Indianapolis Thursday evening.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire started at around 7:30 p.m. at Saul Goode Industries, located at 2024 Bluff Road near East Raymond Street and Madison Avenue.

Multiple people called 911 to report the fire and told dispatchers there was a large plume of black smoke in the air.

Firefighters aggressively attacked the large scrap fire, IFD said. It took about an hour to get it under control.

IFD said no one was injured in the fire.