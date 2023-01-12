Scooter rider struck on Rockville Road

Police are investigating after a person was struck on Rockville Road near Girls School Road Thursday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a crash on Rockville Road early Thursday that seriously injured a person riding a scooter.

The crash was reported at 5:45 a.m. east of the intersection of Rockville and Girls School Roads.

The scooter was found near the median and police blocked the left lanes in each direction while they investigated the crash.

The person struck, whose identity was not shared by police, was taken to the hospital. Police did not share the severity of their injuries.

Crash investigators are still working to determine what led to the crash and identifying the vehicle that hit the scooter.