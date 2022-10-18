Scooter driver killed in Hancock County crash south of McCordsville

The crash occurred on the County Road 400 West bridge at I-70, south of McCordsville.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A scooter driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hancock County Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., Hancock County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the area of County Road 400 West and County Road 300 North for a car that hit a scooter. Deputies located the scene on the 400 West bridge and called for the Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team to respond to the scene.

The driver of the passenger car, a 2012 Nissan Rouge, was not injured, police said. The adult male driver of a 50CC motor-scooter was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Both vehicles were traveling north on 400 West at the time of the crash, when the Nissan hit the back of the scooter. The scooter driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected in the crash, police said.

The Nissan driver is cooperating with investigators and voluntarily submitted to a blood draw. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash, the sheriff's office said.