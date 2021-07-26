Schools prepared to welcome students back to Indy classrooms

'Trust us and send us your children, we are ready to teach them,' one principal told 13News.

INDIANAPOLIS — Teachers are busy preparing their classes for the start of a new school year in Lawrence Township.

But everyone knows this year is like no other.

"We're excited. Kids are ready. Parents are ready, hopefully," said Forest Glen Elementary School principal Mr. Jerome Omar Lahlou.

Lahlou wants parents to trust their school districts this year more than ever.

"What I will say to the parents, listen to your school districts. We have already prepared. We are going to continue to follow the guidelines as recommended by the CDC, medical health department, so to trust us and send us your children, we are ready to teach them," he said.

As classrooms continue to come together, students will still have individual supplies for an extra layer of protection, and social distancing will be in place.

Trenton Goble, the vice president of K-12 strategy for Canvas, says he knows educators and parents will be concerned about what kids may have lost while away during the pandemic, but says don't let that be the focus during the adjustment period.

"I think the whole goal should be make sure kids get back, back into a routine, do it in a way that kids feel safe and, you know, that allow them to adapt and then we can really start to address the individual needs of students," Goble said.

And keep an open dialogue with your child about how they are feeling as school approaches. If they have concerns or are anxious about going back, just be supportive and know everyone will have their own way of dealing with getting back in the classroom.