Scammers 'spoofing' health department phone number in calls

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County's public health department has a warning for residents who receive calls which show the agency's phone number: It may be a scammer.

A spokesperson for the Marion County Public Health Department said Thursday they have received reports that someone is “spoofing” its main telephone number, which is (317) 221-2000.

The department said "spoofing is a type of spam phone call where the phone number listed on caller ID for an incoming call is different than the actual number being used to make the call."

It's an effort to defraud, attempting to collect personal data like social security numbers or health information.

The caller threatens to "take away" medical benefits if the person refuses to provide the personal information.