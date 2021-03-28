Scaled down egg hunt returns to Children's Museum after pandemic

The Children's Museum, which was closed this time last year, is still at 50 percent capacity.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a family tradition that didn't happen last year and in some places it's still not happening -- the annual Easter egg hunt.

It's why the Debore family drove to Indianapolis this weekend from the Chicago area; to take part in the breakfast and egg hunt at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

"Last year we didn't get to visit the Easter bunny and do all the normal things, so it's just nice to do something like that this year," Megan Debore said.

Her young son Jack echoed that saying, "I love finding eggs," and "I'm this excited!"

His dad Matt added, "it's nice to be out of the house. We've been hiding for a year, so it's nice to see other human beings."

While breakfast took place inside, the egg hunt took place in the outdoor Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience. The chilly weather wasn't exactly spring-like, but no one seemed to mind.

Cormac Morlan, who had a bagful of plastic eggs filled with small prizes said, "It's really fun. You can run around just searching for eggs and before, you have a yummy breakfast."

The Children's Museum, which was closed this time last year, is still at 50 percent capacity.

Melissa Trumpey, the museum's director of family programs, said they were taking the necessary precautions to keep people safe, including mandatory masks and limiting the number of participants.

Trumpey said in 2019 they had more than 200 people take part, while this year the hunt was capped at 50 and split into two groups.