Saturday’s deadly storm catches Carmel neighborhood by surprise

Several homes were damaged, and many trees were uprooted by the high winds Saturday night.

CARMEL, Ind. — On Sunday, tree service companies were hard at work cleaning up dozens of downed trees throughout the Northwood Hills neighborhood on Carmel’s east side.

“It’s pretty bad. It doesn’t rival Pendleton, but it’s a pretty good storm,” said Eric Rector, who owns Earthworks Outdoor.

The area is full of mature trees. Many of them were uprooted by the high winds Saturday night.

Several homes were also damaged. Hamilton County’s Emergency Management officials were out surveying the damage.

“I probably saw a good 10 or 15 houses with trees on the roof. We were able to get one off earlier. I am sure we will do more tomorrow,” Rector said.

Saturday night’s storm also resulted in one fatality.

According to Carmel Police, 40-year-old Elias Smith from New York was killed after a tree fell on him. Witnesses say he was trying to escape the storm when he was struck.

Neighbors say the storm came through quickly.

“We heard debris come through our second-story window, and it woke both of us up,” Tom Wittmen said. “It was surreal. The sound was like a helicopter landing in our backyard for maybe 15 seconds and then nothing.”

Three trees came down around Wittmen’s house.

“Literally within 10 seconds, three trees blew over, and we were so fortunate compared to a lot of the other homes,” he said. “Whatever took these trees down snapped them in a circular motion, and one was a walnut, so that had to be a lot of force.”

Neighbors say they didn’t receive an alert or hear sirens.

“There was no warning. We both had our cell phones with us, and usually, we would get an alert but nothing at all. It happened so fast,” Wittmen said.