Saturday proclaimed 'Indiana 211 Day'

February 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of the first call accepted by Indiana 211.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, will be “Indiana 211 Day” to raise awareness about the information and assistance resource that's available to all Hoosiers.

Last year, Indiana 211 helped connect more than 150,000 callers throughout Indiana with housing, utility assistance, health care, food and many other important resources, according to the governor's office.

Tara Morse, executive director of Indiana 211, said callers wanting to locate housing was the number one request last year, followed by "utility assistance and help feeding their families.”

Morse reminds Indiana residents that they can call 211 "for everyday information," as well. For instance, you can call to locate job training or free tax filing assistance.

Trained staff members at Indiana 211 help connect Hoosiers to resources and services during seasonal changes, including winter resources like energy assistance programs and warming centers. During the height of the pandemic, navigators helped Hoosiers locate testing sites and reschedule vaccine appointments.