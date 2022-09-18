Sara Evans to perform in Brown County this holiday season

She will also stop in Jasper, Indiana for a show at Jasper Arts Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Country singer Sara Evans will bring her Go Tell It On the Mountain Tour to Brown County Music Center this holiday season.

The multi-platinum singer will perform at the venue, located in Nashville, Indiana, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. and they can be purchased on Brown County Music Center's website and Ticketmaster. Fans can also buy tickets at the box office, which is open Wednesday through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

She will also stop in Jasper, Indiana for a show at Jasper Arts Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket information can be found here.

Evans is the fifth most-played female artist on country radio in nearly the last two decades. Her five No. 1 singles include “No Place That Far,” “Suds In The Bucket, “A Real Fine Place To Start,” “Born to Fly,” and “A Little Bit Stronger."

She has numerous nominations and awards under her belt. Notably, the music video for "Born to Fly" was named Video of the Year by the Country Music Association.

She celebrated the 20th Anniversary of "Born to Fly" in Sept. of 2020, when she released her memoir, "Born to Fly."