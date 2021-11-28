'Santa's Holiday Breakfast' returns to Indiana State Museum

After breakfast, families can visit Santa, explore Santa’s Front Yard, and ride in a train car through a forest populated by animals celebrating the coming winter.

INDIANAPOLIS — Families can get a jump on the holidays by signing up for Santa's Holiday Breakfast at the Indiana State Museum in November and December.

This year the museum is offering two different breakfast experiences. One in the Great Hall and the other in the L.S. Ayres Tea Room.

Santa's Holiday Breakfast in the Great Hall:

Santa's Holiday Breakfast in the Great Hall will be held Nov. 28, Dec. 4, 5, 12, and 18 starting at 9 a.m.

Families will be greeted in the Great Hall by Santa's helpers. There will also be holiday music, decorations and a breakfast buffet.

Ticket prices for the breakfast are $35 for people ages 13 and up and $25 for children 12 and younger. The museum is also offering a 25% discount for members and free entry for children younger than the age of 3.

Santa's Holiday Breakfast in the Tea Room:

Santa's Holiday Breakfast in the Tea Room is $40 for guests 13 and older and $30 for kids 12 and younger. The museum is offering members the 25% discount for this breakfast as well and free entry for children younger than 3.

The breakfast in the Tea Room will only be held on Dec. 11 and 19. However, there are three time slots to choose from - 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

The museum said families who attend the breakfast in the tea room will enjoy a touch-free beverage and buffet service. They will also meet with Santa's helpers, listen to live holiday music and chose a surprise from a toy chest.

Activities after breakfast:

After breakfast, guests will have the opportunity to stop at Santa’s house for another visit with him, explore Santa’s Front Yard and learn all about the museum's four-legged friends in the Reindeer Barn.

There's also a new Snowfall Express where families can ride together in a train car through a forest populated by animals celebrating the coming winter and first snowfall.