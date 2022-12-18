NICU babies at Indy hospital dress up to celebrate major milestone: Their 1st Christmas

Dr. Santa's visit marked the patients' very first Christmas — and their first of many appearances on Santa's Nice List.

INDIANAPOLIS — The tiniest patients at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent dressed in their holiday best for a very special visitor.

For the third year in a row, one of Santa's special helpers, neonatologist Dr. Jonathan Buechler who's been deemed "Dr. Santa," graced the NICU's halls.

While he was there, Dr. Santa spread holiday cheer while visiting triplets, micro preemies, and some soon-to-be NICU graduates.

His visit marked the patients' very first Christmas — and their first of many appearances on Santa's Nice List.

Meredith Murray, a certified child life specialist at the hospital, said it was a special occasion for patients and their families, many of whom have had extended stays in the NICU.

“They’re so glad that they can still participate in holidays in a different way in the NICU, but they're so excited to make these memories and still celebrate baby’s first Christmas even though they are in the NICU,” said Murray.

Murray explained that events like this one help normalize the hospital environment for families and give them something to look forward to during the holiday season.