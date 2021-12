Hoagies and Hops is offering a 10% discount to anyone who donates a can of food.

INDIANAPOLIS — Santa Claus stopped by a restaurant in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood on Sunday during its holiday food drive.

Hoagies and Hops, located at 4155 Boulevard Place, is collecting donations all month long for St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.

Anyone who donates a can of food will get a 10% discount on their bill.