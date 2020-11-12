Santa school grad's heart 'growing and growing' on the job at local store

Remember the Michigan Santa school 13News visited last month? Chuck Lofton just caught up with a local man who got his diploma.

INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier this fall, our Chuck Lofton got the chance to check out the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan.

It’s a place where the students learn how to spread the Santa spirit with children and families at Christmas. And one of the school’s graduates is doing just that, right here in central Indiana!

Chuck recently checked in with Jeff Elliot on the job at Sullivan Hardware in Indianapolis.

The experience starts with a train ride out to Santa’s Village. That’s where children get to share their wish lists - at a safe social distance, of course.

For Elliot, it’s a truly meaningful experience each and every time.

“I can't describe how big of a smile and how big my heart feels when I sit there and see that twinkle in their eye,” Elliot told Chuck. “I've had parents come up to me and go 'oh, my child hasn't talked that much in six months'. Remember when the Grinch, his heart was really small, right, all of a sudden it started growing and growing? That's what mine does every time."