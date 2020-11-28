Santa Claus makes his return to the Children's Museum

There was no ride in an IndyCar this year, but Santa is ready to greet children at the museum's Winter Wonderland exhibit.

INDIANAPOLIS — The arrival of the Christmas season looked a little different at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis this year.

Santa Claus made a much quieter arrival than his usual trip in an IndyCar two-seater, but the day was no less festive. Santa joined the "Jolly Days Parade" down the museum's spiral ramp, led by REX the museum's mascot and IndyCar drivers Ed Carpenter and Tony Kanaan, who pedaled IndyCars down the ramp.

After the parade, Santa settled in to the Jolly Days Winter Wonderland exhibit, waiting to greet children from his socially distanced sleigh. Kids who visit Santa at the museum can bring their wish lists and drop them off in a special mailbox at the exhibit.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some traditional Jolly Days exhibits have been canceled or changed, including the Yule Slide, which is now only open to the museum's special stuffed animal collection, who are ready for families to take pictures at the bottom of the slide.

Attractions put on hold this season include faux ice-fishing, pretend holiday baking and reindeer group, but there are some new exhibits, including a new Christmas tree light display and an interactive Menorah.

Santa's Workshop activities, the Jolly Days breakfast and the Holiday Show will go on as usual, as will the New Year's Eve "Countdown to Noon," which will ring in 2021 at a more reasonable hour for little ones.

