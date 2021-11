You can meet Santa through Christmas Eve, and even get a photo with him!

INDIANAPOLIS — Santa Claus has arrived at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

And thanks to IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan, he arrived in style.

Santa was in a horse-drawn carriage Friday, while Kanaan was nearby in a Sports Legends Experience pedal car.

If you're interested in meeting Santa, he'll be at the Children's Museum now through Christmas Eve.

Your family can take pictures with him, but unfortunately, kids cannot sit on his lap this year because of pandemic restrictions.