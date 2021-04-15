Police say there is no active threat to the public.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio International Airport is on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a shooting, police said.

The incident began just after 2 p.m. Thursday. San Antonio police said in a tweet that there is no active threat to the public. No injuries are reported, according to the tweet.

There is a confirmed officer-involved shooting at 9800 Airport Blvd. There is no active threat to the public. As a precaution, the Airport has been put on lock down. No other injuries are reported.

Additionally, people at the airport at the time are reporting they were evacuated during the incident. A San Antonio Fire Department official said they were called to assist with minor injuries as people were evacuating the airport. One person was transported from the scene with a sprained ankle.

Just had to evacuate from San Antonio airport bc of an active shooter inside. Heart is still racing, but glad to be safe for the moment.



Make sure you tell your loved ones that you love them.

One person tweeted that he was in a plane on the tarmac and was told the plane was being held at the gate and unable to leave.

San Antonio Airport under active shooter lockdown. We are on tarmac in SW airlines plane at gate, holding, unable to leave. We are safe. Captain keeping us apprised.

Snapchat videos from the scene show us what's happening at the airport:

San Antonio police are expected to give an update shortly.